Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is going places after winning the reality show. As post getting Naagin 6, today on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the actress announced her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re opposite Abhinay Berde. She also shared an intriguing poster that sees Tejasswi-Abhinay on a scotty romancing. Rula Deti Hai Song: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Crackling Chemistry Is Wow (Watch Teaser).

Tejasswi Prakash's New Project:

