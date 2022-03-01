Here's the moment all TejRan fans have been waiting for! As the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is out from their new music video. Titled "Rula Deti Hai", the teaser of the melody does not reveal much but highlights the love between the pair. We are loving their chemistry. The full video song will be out on March 3. On Valentine’s Day, Karan Kundrra Wishes Tejasswi Prakash By Sharing TejRan’s Lovely Moments During Bigg Boss 15 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Music Factory (@desimusicfactory)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)