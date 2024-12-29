TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, who will be showcasing her culinary skills on the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef, recently suffered a burn injury while filming for the show. The shooting for the cooking reality show has begun, and Tejasswi was spotted on set with a visible burn mark on her hand. When paparazzi asked her, “Kya banaya aaj? (What did you make today?)”, Tejasswi pointed to her injury. One of the photographers then inquired, “Kya, jala gaya kya? (Did it burn?)”, to which Tejasswi nodded and responded, “Jal gaya (It got burned)”. 'Celebrity MasterChef' First Promo: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Others Compete on Farah Khan-Hosted Cooking Show (Watch Video).

Actress Tejasswi Prakash Injured

