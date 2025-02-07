A promo from cooking show Celebrity MasterChef has gone viral, showcasing a fiery altercation between Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and TV actress Tejasswi Prakash. The heated confrontation intensifies when Archana, visibly upset, accuses Tejasswi of certain actions. As the competition heats up, Archana is left out of team selections, feeling humiliated. She expresses her disappointment to Farah Khan, saying, “Insult feel hota hai.” Tejasswi’s sarcastic remark only escalates tensions, with Archana firing back, “Main thook ke nahi chaatungi, Tejasswi, samjhi tum?” (Tejasswi, I won’t lick after spitting, got it?). To which Tejasswi tells Archana to "stop". Check it out. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’: Nikki Tamboli Argues With Gaurav Khanna, Expresses Dislike for Him in New Promo (Watch Video).

Archana Gautam vs Tejasswi Prakash on 'Celebrity MasterChef'

