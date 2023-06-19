Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush might have earned Rs 340 crore at the worldwide box office, but the film has been heavily criticised for disrespecting Ramayan in numerous ways. Right from critics to politicians, many have slammed the makers for its poor VFX and filthy dialogues. Now, amid this, Dipika Chikhlia indirectly took a dig at the film by sharing a video of hers as Sita from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. That's not it, as her reel also had "Ram Siya Ram" song from Adipurush playing in the backdrop. Adipurush Controversy: Mumbai Police to Provide Security to Manoj Muntashir After Writer Claims Receiving Threats to Life.

Check Out Dipika Chikhlia as Sita:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)