Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Adipurush, the dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir will be provided security from Mumbai Police after he sought protection from cops citing threat to his life. For the uninitiated, Muntashir has been massively slammed by politicians and audiences for penning shoddy dialogues in Adipurush and disrespecting Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the leads. Adipurush Dialogues Roasted: Fans Unhappy With Manoj Muntashir's Lines for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film on Ramayana, Take to Twitter to Troll the Lyricist!

Manoj Muntashir to Get Police Security:

Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1WiWiOhclo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

