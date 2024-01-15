In a major development regarding actress Anjai Arora's fake MMS video, the latter has now taken legal action against it. According to the latest reports surfacing online, the 'Kaccha Badam' sensation has now taken legal action against the fake MMS video which was being circulated online. In 2022, a video claiming to be that of Anjali Arora was leaked in which a woman was seen in an objectionable position. According to the latest reports, the actress has now filed a defamation case against various media portals that had shared the video. Anjali Arora Levels Serious Allegations Against Munawar Faruqui, Lock Upp Contestant Says ‘He Knows How To Play With Girls’ (Watch Video).

Anjali Arora’s Morphed MMS Under Investigation:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)