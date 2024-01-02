Anjali Arora joins Ayesha Khan and Nazila in exposing secrets about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui. In a widely circulated interview video, Anjali alleges that Munawar, a co-contestant on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, is adept at manipulating words and people, particularly girls. She claims he has ruined the lives of multiple girls, a revelation not yet known to the public. Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Talks About Her Equation With The Reality Show’s Winner Munawar Faruqui.

Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui

#AnjaliArora levels serious allegations against #MunawarFaruqui Says, He knows how to play with Girls, aisi kitni hain aur ladkiyanpic.twitter.com/OR9ouN73nI — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)