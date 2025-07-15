The remix of Sonu Nigam’s iconic 90s hit “Dil Pe Chalai Churiya” from the movie Bewafa Sanam has taken social media by storm with its vibrant new music video featuring Anjali Arora and viral sensation Raju Kalakar. Released on July 14 by T-Series, the fresh version blends the nostalgic charm of Sonu Nigam’s soulful vocals with Raju’s unique musical style, playing the song’s beats on two broken stones, which made him an instant internet star. Alongside Anjali, who adds energetic dance moves and charismatic presence, the video showcases a lively mix of influencers, including Rajan Arora, Deepak Garg and Rishabh Shukla, all under the dynamic choreography of Mudassar Khan. Fans have been thrilled by this collaboration that merges old-school Bollywood melody with modern viral culture, with Anjali’s stylish look and the infectious dance sequences inspiring viewers to dance like there’s no tomorrow. Dolly Chaiwala of Nagpur Announces Pan-India Tea Store and Cart Franchise (See Pic).

Watch Anjali Arora, Raju Kalakar & Others Shine In Sonu Nigam’s ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ Song

Anjali Arora Shared Instagram Reel on ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Enjoy 'Dil Pe Chalai Churiya' Original Song Video:

Raju Kalakar Viral Video That Turned Him Into an Overnight Internet Sensation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by राजू कलाकार (@raaju__kalakar_007)

