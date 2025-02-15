Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with her rendition of the viral "Kacha Badam" song, keeps entertaining her fans and followers with engaging content. The Lock Upp fame, who is known for his sizzling dance moves, dropped a new video on her Instagram handle. This time, Anjali dropped jaws with her sultry dance moves to Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's new track, "Snake". Sporting a black bralette and a blue skirt, Anjali flaunted her curves as she impressed everyone with her butter-smooth belly dancing. Her latest dance video is nothing but HOT! ‘Snake’: Nora Fatehi’s Belly Dance Meets Jason Derulo’s R&B Vibe in This Cross-Cultural Anthem of 2025! (Watch Video).

Anjali Arora Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Dance Moves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Snake’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)