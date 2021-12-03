Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started and the lovebirds have shared glimpses from the ceremony on social media. Ankita and Vicky have dressed up in traditional attires and are all smiles as they are about to begin their happily ever after. While sharing the pictures on Instagram they captioned their respective posts using the hashtag #AnViKiKahani.

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain

