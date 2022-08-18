Trust Mumbai Police to always nail it when it comes to sharing socially relevant messages online. Now, today, they turned a scene from Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) into a message inculcating road safety. The picture sees Vanraj apologising to Anumapaa with folded hands. The caption of the post reads, "When your family member plans on going out without a helmet." Akshay Kumar Invites Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa to His Home for Raksha Bandhan! (View Post).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)