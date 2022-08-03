The makers of Atlanta have dropped the trailer of its final season. FX Networks has revealed trailer of Atlanta Season 4 and it showcases Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) have returned to their bay after their European journey. This season that is set to be premiered from September 15 promises to be the most ‘grounded’, focusing on main characters. Donald Glover Reveals Ryan Gosling Almost Guest-Starred in Atlanta Season 3.

Watch The Trailer Of Atlanta Season 4 Below:

