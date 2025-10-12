It is another day, another match, another record for the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. During the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer 2025 match, Lionel Messi scored a brace, as the Herons won 4-0. With this brace at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the history of MLS to deliver nine multi-goal (more than one goal) matches in a single regular season. The 38-year-old had scored the goals in the 39th and 87th minutes of the game. Messi has a total of 26 goals in the MLS 2025 regular season as of now. Inter Miami 4-0 Atlanta United, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Luis Suarez Hits 600 Career Goals As Herons Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Nine Multi-Goal Matches For Lionel Messi:

With his brace tonight, @InterMiamiCF's Lionel Messi became the first player in @MLS history to produce nine multi-goal games in a single regular season. pic.twitter.com/BpkelhGstD — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) October 12, 2025

