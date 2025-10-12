Hoping to continue their winning streak in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025, Inter Miami hosted Atlanta United, where the home side easily defeated their opponents at Chase Stadium to notch a comfortable win and consolidate their third place in the standings. The contest saw both clubs look for an opening in the first 30-odd minutes before Lionel Messi came to the party and broke the deadlock in the 39th with a goal for Inter Miami. With a 1-0 lead, Miami came into the second half with more vigor, where Jordi Alba doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, which was followed by a brilliant strike by Luis Suarez in the 61st minute, tripling the advantage. Messi found himself back on the scoresheet, converting a perfect volley into a splendid goal in the 87th minute, which was the final nail in the coffin for United as Herons earned a 4-0 victory. Giovani Lo Celso Seals Argentina’s Comfortable 1–0 Win Over Venezuela in Lionel Messi’s Absence.

Inter Miami Earns Comfortable Victory

A VICTORY AT HOME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fCgOn84ARV — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2025

