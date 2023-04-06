A24's Beef is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 6, 2023. With the series receiving great reviews, the anticipation behind it is high and folks can't wait to watch Steven Yeun and Ali Wong grace the small screen. However, the question on most people's minds is exactly when the show will drop, and worry not, we got you. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service at 12:30pm IST. BEEF Trailer: For Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Raw After They Get into a Road Rage Incident Unfolding Their Dark Side (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Beef:

