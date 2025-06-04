Late Tuesday night on the Bhojpur-Pilkhuwa road in Ghaziabad, Hindu groups intercepted a truck allegedly transporting beef under the guise of Bakrid festivities. The truck was filled with meat, sparking massive protests. The driver and cleaner were reportedly beaten by the mob. In a dramatic turn, the truck was set ablaze, with videos of the burning vehicle going viral on social media. The road was blocked for two hours, causing disruption. Meat samples have been sent for testing to confirm whether it was beef. Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video).

Truck Set on Fire in Ghaziabad

