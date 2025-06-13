Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 13 issued a shoot-at-sight order in Dhubri town following communal unrest triggered by the recovery of beef or a cow head at a Hanuman temple. Arriving in Dhubri around 11 am, Sarma held a high-level review meeting with top officials at the Circuit House. Addressing the media, he warned that any untoward activity—including stone pelting—would be met with bullets starting tonight. The CM also ordered the arrest of all “tainted criminals” and accused Bangladesh-based fundamentalist forces of destabilizing the region. Extensive security arrangements have been deployed as Sarma vowed to restore peace and not let external elements disrupt Assam’s harmony. Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigns From Gauhati HC Bar Association Amid Row Over Court Relocation.

Shoot at Sight Order Issued for Dhubri

धुबरी में एक विशेष वर्ग हमारे मंदिरों को क्षति पहुंचाने की नीयत से सक्रिय हो चुका है। We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDERS. pic.twitter.com/DDYqe0Xe1f — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

