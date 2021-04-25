Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre who recently recovered from COVID-19 is now all fit and fine. In her latest interview with ETimes, she confirmed being once again approached for Bigg Boss 15 and Nach Baliye.

"I was offered ‘Nach Baliye’ again this year like last year. They wanted me to participate with my husband Peeyush Poorey and we had started practicing also but we got COVID. Now I am not sure if the show is happening this year. While I am a classical dancer, apne husband ko mujhe kafi nachana padega (laughs). In fact, I got a call for ‘Bigg Boss’ too. Though it’s a good show, I am not sure about it. I am very non-controversial but the show’s format can be abusive sometimes. My daughter is 15, I don't want to set a wrong example for her," she said to the portal.

