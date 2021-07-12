The trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India is here. As was expected, it's explosive and looks exceptionally brave. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and more in key roles. It is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh & Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie is set to get a straight-to-digital release on August 13.

