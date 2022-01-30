While fans of Bigg Boss 15, are waiting for the winner of the reality show to be announced today (January 30), there's another surprise for all. As before the BB 15 winner, the audience will get to see Naagin 6 lead actress on the finale night of Salman Khan's show. Earlier, it was reported that either Mahek Chahal, Mahima Makwana or Tejasswi Prakash is the new Naagin.

Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)