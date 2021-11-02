In tonight's (November 2) episode of Bigg Boss 15, it's going to be a war between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. As in a few viral clips online, an argument between Umar and Simba turns ugly, wherein the latter approaches the former with full force and pushes him in the pool. FYI, hitting and indulging in physical fights is not allowed on Bigg Boss. Now, as an aftermath of this, Twitterverse got upset with Simba's violent behaviour and demanded the channel to evict him asap. Check out the reactions below.

Omg 😳😳 what I just saw?? simba pushed #UmarRiaz with full fledged force. What If he had got some serious injuries??@ColorsTV should take action agnst him ,so that it wont happen again by anyone.. completely agree with the tagline EVICT SIMBA NOW — kashmera shah (@kashmerashaahh) November 1, 2021

❌ Dangerous It's hard to watch..ki #Biggboss15 jese reality live show ke andar contestants ko kuch toxic or psycho logo ke sath rahna pad rha hai...ye **** ka kuwa type wali feeling hai.. yrrr seriously izzat bhi bachaao or jaan bhi. Sanki saand EVICT SIMBA NOW#UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/YbPOofGUti — Sasha 😎 (@Asim__Umar) November 1, 2021

Is @ColorsTV going to support Islamophobic remarks of Simba for #UmarRiaz as well? Simba is a bigot and that is why he is targeting @realumarriaz and pushed Umar into the pool! Umar couldn't even breathe!@BollySpy @zoo_bear @bollywood_life @iScrew Video: voot EVICT SIMBA NOW pic.twitter.com/3PayXZcpE1 — simplypurple 💜🖤🇵🇸 (@4simplypurple) November 1, 2021

livefeed: Rajiv agreed with Shamita to play against their own team and shayad ieshan ne bhi agree kiya so now umar ki khud ki team ke log #UmarRiaz ke against khelna waale and umar don't know about their planning kitne saanp hai yrr so it's now umar vs all EVICT SIMBA NOW — shehzaad ahmed (@shehzaadahmed2) November 1, 2021

I remember how one of the contestants was evicted last season for pushing someone into the pool! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Waiting to see how your rules are gonna work this time. EVICT SIMBA NOW#UmarRiaz | #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Cp0NeH1a4l — ᴋᴀᴛ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ʙᴜɴɴʏ (@smokywoman) November 1, 2021

