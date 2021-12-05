Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight (December 5), will see Sara Ali Khan. The actress will grace the show to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re. However, the highlight will be when she enters the house and assigns interesting tasks to the housemates. As seen in the promo, in one of the tasks a when Karan Kundrra gets asked to pick a weak player between his pals Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash, he chooses both. This irks Sara and she instantly tags Kundrra as the weakest player of BB 15.

