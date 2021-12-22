Shamita Shetty is definitely the only sensible and strong-headed personality in Bigg Boss 15. It's like she speaks less on the show, but whenever she talks, it's apt as per the situation. Now, as per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see Shamita losing her calm over Rakhi for her bad sanchalan during the ticket to finale task. Shetty yells at Sawant for making a wrong decision by declaring Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the winner of a round. This chaos leads to a massive argument between the two ladies wherein Shamita pushes Rakhi, when the latter tries to come closer to her.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)