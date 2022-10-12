Things got heated up in Bigg Boss house when contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into an ugly fight. The two used foul language during their fight amid which rapper MC Stan told Archana not to use the 'woman card.' Bigg Boss 16: Shilpa Shinde Reacts to Sajid Khan’s Participation, Says ‘Jo Acchi Cheez Hai Usko Bhi Toh Dekho’.

Check Out the Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)