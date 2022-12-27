Ankit Gupta’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16 had fans taking to social media and expressing how unfair the eviction was as he was voted out by the housemates and that public votes were not considered. According to a report in India Forums, a few fans reached the VIACOM office and protested against the decision as they want him back on the show. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets Evicted by Contestant Votes – Reports.

Take A Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)