Bigg Boss 16 is garnering decent TRPs this year, thanks to the ah-mazing lineup of contestants on the reality show. Now, the latest we hear is that TV actor, Namish Taneja might enter BB 16 as a wild card contestant. Well, as per ETimes TV, he has been approached for the show, but has not yet given a nod. Let's wait and watch. Bigg Boss 16: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to Promote Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 on Weekend Ka Vaar – Reports.

Namish Taneja in Bigg Boss 16?

