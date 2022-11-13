After resorting to physical violence during a fight with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, who was kicked out of the show, will finally re-enter tonight (Nov 13). As per the makers, it was Shiv's provocation that led to Archana choking him. Now, a new promo has been dropped by Colors TV that see Archana back on BB 16 wherein she could be seen saying 'sasural aa gayi'. However, Sajid Khan seems unhappy with her comeback and fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over the same. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Re-Enters Reality Show After Attempting to Choke Shiv Thakare (View Pic & Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

