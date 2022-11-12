On Shanivaar Ka Vaar (Nov 12), after schooling and blaming Shiv Thakare for Archana Gautam's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan announced Archana's return on the show. It was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who went to the confession room and welcomed her back. What are your thoughts on the same? Bigg Boss 16 Preview: Salman Khan Blames Shiv Thakare for Archana Gautam's Exit from the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Omg Bully Gang’s faces when SK announced that #ArchanaGautam is coming back 😭🔥 Mazeeeeeee bro!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #Priyankit #BiggBoss16 PRIYANKA OWNS BB16 pic.twitter.com/UqwCksOVzO — Ayra (@ayratastic) November 12, 2022 Archana Gautam Back on BB 16:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehan Sayeed (@rehansayeedsra)

