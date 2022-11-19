In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting in a fight after the incident with housemates MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Tina and Shalin will be seen talking in the bathroom area. Shalin is seen telling Soundarya that he changed himself for Tina. He said: "Jo main hun bhi nahi woh utna badal gaya. Jo main tha na main marr gaya." Shalin then tell Tina that he used him for the game. To which, Tina questioned: "How did I use you? When did I use you?" Shalin Ko Lekar Tina Aur Sumbul Mein Hui Kaha-suni. Kya Tina Ka Opinion Hai Bilkul.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

