The 50, one of the most-awaited reality shows on Indian television, finally premiered on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The show brings together contestants from content creation, music, television, and reality TV, placing them inside a massive palace where they are challenged to perform tasks to ensure their survival. After a series of tasks on the very first day, the show’s captains decided to vote out Vanshaj Singh on the opening day itself. The popular content creator’s eviction has since sparked a social media debate about outsiders and their battle with established actors. Taking to social media, fans called out the makers for “unfairly” evicting Vanshaj so early. One fan wrote, “The 50 just lost a winner.” Another commented, “@JioHotstar what is this? Do you expect him to talk to everyone in one day?” A third wrote, “Totally unfair eviction.” ‘The 50’: Full List of Contestants Out!.

What Fans Had To Say About Vanshaj Singh’s Eviction From ‘The 50’

