Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is all set to take place on February 12 and fans can't keep calm. Now, just few days before the result day, the makers of BB16 have finally unveiled the trophy of this season. This year it's a golden and white unicorn themed trophy. So, who will win this beautiful trophy from top five finalists? Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show Ahead of Grand Finale - Reports.

Bigg Boss 16 Trophy:

Bigg Boss Season 16 ki Trophy kaise lagi? Rate on scale of 0 to 5. #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/T293BPIpXL — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 5, 2023

Woah!

Every season there is symbol of trophy inside #BiggBoss house. pic.twitter.com/1nZMKlcPCZ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)