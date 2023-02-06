Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, as per reports. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress was kicked out of the show after receiving less votes by live audience, who entered the BB16 house. With her eviction, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhannot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam are the top five contestants of the season. Urvashi Dholakia Accident: TV Actress’ Car Gets Hit by School Bus, Bigg Boss 6 Winner Escapes Unhurt.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Evicted From BB16:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is EVICTED from #BiggBoss16 house RETWEET - If Happy!👍 Like - If Unhappy 👎 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 5, 2023

