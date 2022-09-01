Here's a good news for all avid fans of Bigg Boss. As per latest update, Bigg Boss Season 16's first promo will be out during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's premiere episode. The show will air on Colors TV and will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: No Eliminations for the First 4 Weeks, Wild Card To Be Introduced in the 7th Week on Colors’ Dance Reality Show! (LatestLY Breaking News).

Bigg Boss 16 Update:

Update: First look/Teaser was supposed to be out last weekend. But due to the ongoing promotions of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the channel decided to postpone. The first promo of Bigg Boss 16 is expected to come out later this weekend during the Jhalak premiere episode.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 29, 2022

