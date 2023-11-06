Bigg Boss 17 tonight (Nov 6) will see a massive fight erupting between the two couples of the show. It so happens, that after Aishwarya Sharma nominates Vicky Jain, things turn super sour between them, which leads to verbal spat. However, later Ankita Lokhande also jumps into the argument supporting her husband Vicky, which fumes Neil Bhatt. That's not it, as we also get to see the actresses calling each other 'chudail'. Check out the video below. Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi Kisses Abhishek on Cheeks, Arun Mashetty Comments ‘Bhul Gaye Kya Family Show Me Hain?’ (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Nomination Task And Couples fight, top tv actor ugliest fight #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/c121dFEZyD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)