As the highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, the excitement among viewers has reached its peak. In the recent episodes, contestants were treated to a nostalgic reflection on their journey within the house. A promo released by Colors on January 5 beautifully encapsulates Mannara Chopra's journey. The video captures Mannara in a joyous and upbeat mood, providing a delightful glimpse into her memorable experiences within the Bigg Boss 17 house. Mannara also got emotional later and could be heard saying, "aaj mein jo kuch bhi hoon, aap sab ke pyaar ke vajah see hoon, thank you!". Bigg Boss 17 FINALE: ‘Emotional’ Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down in Tears As She Witnesses Her Journey on the Show (Watch Video).

Check Out the Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

