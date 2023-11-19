In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya crossed all the limits as they shared an intimate moment during Weekend Ka Vaar. The viral video captured Samarth kissing Isha's cheek, shoulders, and even planting a kiss on her belly, eliciting varied reactions from fans on social media. Some suggested sending them to shows like Temptation Island and Lust Stories, highlighting their annoyance with the ongoing romantic drama in the Bigg Boss house. Check the promo below! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan Calls Isha Malviya 'Self-Obsessed; Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut to Appear on Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Bigg Boss 17 Promo

Chintu galat show me aagaya hainpic.twitter.com/VXoD6MjYaB — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2023

