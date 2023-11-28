In the latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo, tensions rise as Isha Malviya candidly advises Ankita Lokhande to pay more attention to cleanliness, specifically her washroom duty. Expressing frustration, Isha highlights the need for reminders and urges Ankita to take her responsibilities seriously. Ankita responds, defending herself, stating she does what she can and fulfills her duties on time. However, the situation escalates into an ugly fight between the two contestants. Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya Confirms Relationship with Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi Develop Closeness!

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

