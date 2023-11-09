Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day. As right from fights to manipulation, contestants are trying their best to survive on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Now, as per new promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Mannara Chopra making fun of Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel's antics while in conversation with Anurag Dobhal. Chopra also questions Malviya's choice and tags Jurel as 'bandar'. Check out promo featuring 'Chintu' below. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi and Sana Raees Khan Turn Into Manjulika to Make Housemates Powerless (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

