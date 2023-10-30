Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. The upcoming episode will feature the new entrant getting into heated debate with Abhishek Kumar, who also happens to be Isha Malviya’s ex-boyfriend. During the verbal spat, Samarth asks Abhishek to respect women. He states, “Auraton ki izzat karna sikho”. Samarth even warns Abhishek that he mustn’t poke Isha and the two are even seen threating each other. Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Enters Salman Khan’s Show, Confronts Isha Malviya About Their Relationship; Abhishek Kumar Emotionally Breaks Down! (Watch Video).

Watch Abhishek And Samarth Engaging In Verbal War:

Big fight betn Abhishek and Samarth. #BiggBoss17 Samarth says, Auraton ki izzat karne sikho... aankh noch lunga teripic.twitter.com/Bk0NDnHPQy — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)