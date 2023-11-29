A shocking incident unfolded on set of Bigg Boss 17 as Sunny Arya also known as Tehelka, reportedly got physical during a heated argument. The altercation occurred amidst a disagreement between Isha and Arun, with Abhishek Kumar intervening to offer advice to Arun. However, tensions escalated when Tehelka, in a fit of anger, allegedly grabbed Abhishek by the neck. The incident has raised concerns, and in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, host Karan Johar is expected to announce potential consequences for Tehelka. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi Engage in Massive Fight Over Kitchen Duties; GHKKPM Actress Yells 'Bhaad Mein Ja'.

View Bigg Boss 17 Update:

🚨 BREAKING! Tehelka, aka Sunny Arya, got physical and grabbed Abhishek Kumar's neck. During the fight between Isha and Arun, Abhishek enters the argument and tries to advise Arun. In between, Tehelka comes and grabs the neck of Abhishek in anger. Tomorrow, in weekend ka Vaar… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2023

