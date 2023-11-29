It's going to be Aishwarya Sharma vs Khanzaadi on tonight's (Nov 29) episode of Bigg Boss 17. Well, as the GHKKPM actress and Firoza Khan will be seen engaging in a massive verbal war over kitchen duties. As seen in the new promo, Aishwarya taunts Khanzaadi for not doing her kitchen work properly, while Khanzaadi denies her claims. This argument between the two escalates to the next level, with Aishwarya declaring that she will not work in the kitchen when Khanzaadi is around. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Nominates Neil Bhatt for Entire Season, GHKKPM Actor Swears Revenge, Says 'Sabse Bada Fattu, Chun Ke Badla Lunga' (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

