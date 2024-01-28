LatestLY conducted a Bigg Boss 17 winner poll, revealing some interesting insights into who fans are favouring to take home the trophy. Claiming the top spot with a significant lead (38%) is Munawar Faruqui. His journey on the show has garnered him a strong fan following, likely contributing to his high poll numbers. Following closely behind is Ankita Lokhande, earning the support of 23% of voters. Sharing the third spot are Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar, both receiving 15% of the votes. At the bottom of the pack with 8% is Arun Mashetty. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Mannara Chopra to Groove on Deepika Padukone's Hit Song 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan for the Big Night (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Poll Result:

