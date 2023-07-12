Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress Aashika Bhatia dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram, hinting she will be entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard. She shared a note on IG which reads, "Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side." Well earlier, there were already rumours of Bhatia making her presence felt as contestant on BB OTT, and with her latest post she has surely added fuel to the fire. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Sacrifices Her Family Photo to Nominate Manisha Rani (Watch Video).

Aashika Bhatia in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

