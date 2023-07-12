Bigg Boss OTT 2's latest nomination task was high on emotions. Contestants had to destroy a personal item of theirs to nominate a fellow inmate. Surprisingly, it was Falaq Naaz, who stood out in the task for sacrificing her family photo with an aim to nominate Manisha Rani. Naaz also gave up her fave fragrance (perfume) and a cherished ring to nominate Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. Check out the video. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan Gets Teary-Eyed As He Misses His Family (Watch Video).

Falaq Naaz Gets Emotional:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)