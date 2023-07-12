Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to witness wildcard entries probably today (July 12). According to reports, it's YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Aashika Bhatia who will be entering the show soon. However, that's not it, as evicted Palak Purswani is also set to make a comeback on BB OTT 2. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia's 'See You On Other Side' Post Hints at Her Wildcard Entry on Salman Khan's Show!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcard Contestants:

Wild card contestant Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and Palak Purswani to enter Bigg Boss OTT house today probably. Comments- Aap kiske entry ko lekar excited ho?#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBossOTT2 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2023

