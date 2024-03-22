Social media star Jasmeen Kaur, known for her viral "just looking like a wow" phrase, might be entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant. Reports suggest she's being considered by the makers due to her online popularity. This news comes shortly after Kaur expressed her desire to be on Bigg Boss. In an interview with Telly Talk, she stated her eagerness to participate in Salman Khan's show if offered. It seems her wish might just come true! 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Viral Meme Gets Fun Twist by Yashraj Mukhate and It Deserves Your Attention Right Now! (Watch Video).

Jasmeen Kaur in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

