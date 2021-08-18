Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be quite entertaining. Every year, we see ex-contestants putting their point of view about the reality show on social media. And talking on the same lines, Kashmera Shah has slammed Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal for age-shaming Shamita Shetty.

Kashmera Shah:

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

There's More:

Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/kuxz6AmVGE — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 18, 2021

