In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar, the atmosphere became tense as Pooja Bhatt made a startling revelation, leaving everyone in shock. The question on everyone's mind was whether Aaliya Siddiqui and Jiya Shankar were genuinely afraid of her or if it was just a technique to protect their true selves. The teaser showcased a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt's statement, leaving the audience intrigued. As the tension rises within the Bigg Boss house, viewers eagerly await the full episode to uncover the truth behind the fear and the contestants' self-preservation strategies. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Reveals The Controversial Show Has Made Audience Smart.