Broken But Beautiful 3's new song Teri Hogaiyaan is a reprised version of the track in season 2 of the series. While the Vikrant Massey-Harleen Sethi version had a sweet feel of first love and the moment one falls in love, the season 3 version is quite melancholic as it denotes a heartbroken Sidharth Shukla and a very upset Sonia Rathee.

Check out Teri Hogaiyaan 2 from Broken But Beautiful season 3

Now take a look at Teri Hogaiyaan from Broken But Beautiful season 2

